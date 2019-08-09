The Federal Government said that Nigeria’s Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has not been closed by the host country.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday, Ferdinard Nwonye, revealed this in an interview in Abuja.

According to him, the Nigerian Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo did not close down, however, there was a dispute on one of the properties of the mission where officials were residing.

The spokesperson said the matter was reported to the Congolese government and the country authorities intervened immediately, and the property was handed back to the Nigerian mission.

In his words,“The mission bought the property, but is still in the process of updating the documents, which are still under Zaire, former name of the country.”

Nwonye further explained that, the head of mission has written to the permanent secretary and they are on top of the situation, confirming that activities were not disrupted in the embassy in Congo.

It would be recalled that, on Thursday, a video went viral on social media platforms, showing the Nigerian embassy building in Congo under lock and key by the Congolese government.

In the video, properties belonging to the embassy were allegedly thrown out of the building causing serious damage. (NAN)