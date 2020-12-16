FG rolls out plans to end hunger and malnutrition

The federal government said it has approved a five-year nutrition action plan aimed at reducing hunger and malnutrition across the country, Daily Times gathered.

This was disclosed by the spokesmen to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, saying the the plan was approved by the National Council on Nutrition which is chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The statement said the plan will help in addressing the problems of hunger and malnutrition across all sectors in Nigeria.

“The approved plan will reduce the proportion of people who suffer malnutrition by 50%; increase exclusive breastfeeding rate to 65%.

“It will also reduce stunting rate among under-five year olds to 18% by 2025 through the scaling up of priority high impact nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions.

“The plan recommends the adoption of strategies aimed at improving the nutritional status of Nigerians by tackling undernutrition, amongst others,” the statement said.

