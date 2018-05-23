FG reveals alleged stolen prohibited arms, posh cars recovered from Dasuki

The Federal Government on Tuesday disclosed to the Federal High Court in Abuja, 11 posh cars and some prohibited arms allegedly recovered from the Abuja residence of the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, during a search operation by the Department of State Service in July 2015.

The items were revealed through the Federal Government’s first prosecution witness, William Obiora, an operative with the DSS who was said to be part of the search operation that took place between July 16 and 17, 2015.

The prosecution said some of the firearms were owned by the Federal Government and belonged to the prohibited class of arms but were allegedly stolen by Dasuki while holding sway as the NSA.

Dasuki has been in the detention of the DSS for undisclosed offences since December 2015.

Obiora, who testified behind a shield with his face masked, was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Dipo Okpeseyi.

The prosecution through the witness on Tuesday, tendered the search warrant executed on Dasuki’s residence at 13, John Khadiya Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

Listed on the search warrant were 29 items allegedly recovered from the house in an operation which the witness said Dasuki personally witnessed.

Many of the items particularly the firearms were during the Tuesday’s proceedings identified by the witness but yet to be tendered as exhibits.

Part of the arms allegedly recovered from Dasuki were f‎ive Tavor X95 Assault Rifles, Macro Uzi rifle with serial number 60244; and Luger gun with number 033373.

The items also included small magazine containing16 rounds of 9mm ammunition and bigger magazine containing 23 life rounds of 9mm ammunition and 36 rounds of live ammunition.

He said one macro uzi with serial number 60244 and magazine with 16 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were recovered from a Range Rover car with registration number ABUJA – RBC 517 JN parked on the premises.