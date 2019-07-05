By Isaac Job, Uyo

The Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, has confirmed that the federal government would continue to partner with various security agencies to ensure that insurgency, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country are reduced to the barest minimum or totally eradicated.

Abari, who was addressing a public forum on communicating government’s programmes, policies and activities to citizens which was held in Abak Local Government Área of Akwa Ibom state on Friday assured Nigerians that the federal government is ready to chase out insurgents from the nation’s borders

Represented by the Akwa Ibom state Director, National Orientation Agency, Enoh Uyoh, the director general said insecurity arising from activities of criminal elements in various parts of the country was on the federal government’s front burner.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is determined to bring back discipline in order to tackle corruption in the country, asserting that “I am delighted to address this gathering, organised to keep citizens informed about the direction of the federal government for the purpose of deepening democracy.

“You may wish to know that government programmes, policies and activities are aimed at enhancing the quality of lives of citizens, providing congenial atmosphere for business to thrive and also to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

“The federal government is firmly committed to the protection of lives and property of citizens in all parts of the country. This shall be achieved through synergy among various security agencies and the provision of necessary equipment to aid their smooth operations in combating insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry, and oil pipelines vandalization.”

The director general further called on Nigerians to imbibe good values of discipline, integrity, social justice and religious tolerance in order to make the country a better place.

He said that protection of critical assets such as oil installation, electricity, roads, railways and marine transportation nationwide would continue to receive serious attention by the federal government even as the President has directed states to give education priority by enforcing free basic education for children of school age.

Executive Chairman, Abak Local Government Council, Imo Williams called for the need for Akwa Ibom people to participate more in the affairs of the country by drawing the attention of government to issues that requires improvement.

“This programme is aimed at sensitising the people at the grassroots on what the federal, states and local governments have done and would do in the next four years. This will help us look at various areas that need improvement and let the government know about it.

“I want to urge all participants to take this message to others who are not here. Let them know what the government has done and would do,” Williams said

He lauded the federal, state and local government councils for improving the lives of Akwa Ibom people through provision of free education, employment, healthcare delivery, ICT and infrastructure.