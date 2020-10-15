FG reiterates commitment to halt infant, maternal mortality

By Doosuur Iwambe

In its bid to reduce infant and maternal mortality in Nigeria, the federal government has developed the Family Planning Blueprint with the aim of scaling up delivery, uptake of quality and affordable family planning services in the country, Daily Times gathered.

The minister of health Dr. Osagie Ehanire who made this known during the formal launch of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) multi-stakeholder partnership coordination platform said, it is unacceptable that women, children and the aged die needlessly from preventable causes.

Dr Ehanire said, it is worrisome that emergency healthcare related fatalities claimed more than 1.2 million lives every year in Nigeria. “Emergency healthcare related fatalities take more than 1.2 million lives every year in this country. This includes maternal and neonatal deaths, and deaths from road accidents and even domestic accidents like falls, and internal medicine like pneumonia.

“Many of them cannot access care because the hospitals are far away and when they get to the hospitals, the cost of services are unaffordable for them,” he said.

The minister further disclosed that the six thematic areas of the blue print include demand creation, service delivery, procurement and Supply Chain Management, policy Advocacy (policy and environment), finance, supervision, monitoring and coordination.

He explained that the blueprint was developed through extensive consultation and diligent efforts to understand the issues around partnership and the health of women, children, adolescents, and the elderly Speaking on the efforts made by the government to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, especially vulnerable populations, the minister said that progress has been made towards improvement of child survival and safe-motherhood through the provision of ready to use therapeutic food (RUTF).

“We have recorded some progress towards improvement of child survival and safe-motherhood through the provision of ready to use therapeutic food (RUTF) and sustaining the Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) commitments to ensure availability of family planning services to women and adolescents of reproductive age.

“In the same vein, the operationalisation of the National Health Act, 2014 (NHAct) through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), will greatly improve access to quality health care, particularly at the primary health care (PHC) level”, the minister added.

The minister added that while the platform would help drive Universal Health Coverage (UHC), at least $252 million would be required for the full implementation of the blueprint across federal, state, local government and community levels.

READ ALSO: Omo-Agege accuses FG of double standards on resource control