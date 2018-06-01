FG reiterates commitment to economic diversification

The commitment of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to initiate policies that would contribute to the diversification of the economy has again been reiterated.

The Director, Industry Development Department (IDD) Mr. Kunle Olorode, stressed that the significant role Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) play as the engine of economic growth and development of many economies all over the world cannot be overemphasized.

He said the ministry effort is complementary to the country’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and implementation of National Enterprise Development Programne (NEDEP).

Olorode, however, disclosed that the capacity of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in Nigeria to perform the critical role as the engine of growth and development is hampered by challenges such as to finance and market with unfair competition from imported goods among other.

Speaking in Ibadan during the Zonal Stakeholders Meeting on review of MSMEs, Olorode said the government in recognition of this important sector of the economy is realistically addressing the identified problem through the implementation of policies and programme.

“In that regard, the Federal Ministry of Industry, trade and investment is embarking on the review of on the review of the current national policy of the past five years to reflect the current National policy on Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs).

“The stakeholders here today indicate the giant strides which public and private sector are collectively collaborating to the development of MSMEs in Nigeria.

“Towards this end, stakeholders in the sector are holding in the six geo political zones of the federation to harness inputs into the revised policy, the outcomes of the zonal workshops will be collated and presented at the National validation workshop to be held later in Abuja.”

On his own part, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists, Mr. Kuti George said the review of the national policy MSMEs was needful and very essential.

“The review was needful, as we all know that national policy gives directive on how Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) operate and how the problem can be addressed to promotes development and growth.

“It is not that small scale industry lack resources in terms of ideas, the problem is the execution, so it is necessary that we do the review every five years so as to deliberate on the way out and look at some changes that have occur over the years”, he said.