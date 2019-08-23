The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons said necessary arrangement has been put in place to receive 4, 000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon Republic.

A Director in the commission, Lawal Hamidu, who led a delegation to receive them, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Yola, revealing that the team has visited Duware transitional camp, where the refugees would be camped.

“We are in Yola to receive Nigerian refugees who fled to Cameroon some years ago to escape Boko Haram attacks. The refugees will arrive the Yola International Airport on Thursday and all necessary arrangement is in place,’’ Hamidu said.

He said the transitional camp was equipped with basic social amenities, including clinic, water and electric supply and adequate security.

Deputy Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Roger Hollo, expressed satisfaction with the standard process of transporting the refugees.

Hollo said that the UN commission would work with stakeholders for the successful evacuation of the refugees. (NAN)