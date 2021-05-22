FG reaffirms commitment to youths empowerment

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to provide necessary resources to ensure the success of youth empowerment programmes in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, stated this at a two-day retreat organised by the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) Nasarawa state Chapter.

The event held on Saturday in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was represented at the occasion by Alhaji Mohammed Jibrin, Director-General, National Board for Incubation Centre.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has invested in engagement, education, empowerment and entrepreneurship for youth, through its various programmes, in all its offices nationwide.

He noted that this was in line with the Federal Government’s agenda for youth development.

The minister added that the ministry had worked hard in ensuring that youths were supported to take advantage of today’s opportunities and be integrated into the mainstream of the nation’s economy.

“As we march forward, crafting a conducive environment for those that will come after us, we are committed to rise to the occasion and not be found wanting in the pursuit of the ideals of youth develoment and sustainable growth for our future leaders.

“I am very confident that the Federal Government will continue to support and avail the necessary resources for youth empowerment programmes,” Abdullahi said.

He commended the leadership of YAN in Nasarawa for its spirited efforts in championing a campaign of creating a sustainable future through education, for the teeming youths of Karu and the state at large.

Earlier, Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its massive investment on youths empowerment in the country.

Ikrama, who was the keynote speaker, stressed the need for the government at all levels to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive.

“I don’t think since the attainment of political independence in 1960, there is any government that has made huge social investment, like the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Despite some of the challenges associated with the social investment programme of the present administration, it has largely impacted positively on the lives of the beneficiaries,” Ikrama said.

Earlier, the National Speaker of YAN, Malam Shua’ibu Sani, decried the rate of unemployment among the youth.

He said that entrepreneurship was the panacea to addressing youths idleness and restiveness in the country.

Also, the state Speaker of YAN, Malam Jaafar Loko, restated the commitment of the assembly to curtail incidence of youth restiveness through constant advocacy and engagements with all.

Loko, who commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa for his support to youth empowerment, emphasised the need for more youth-oriented programmes in the state.

Some of the personalities in attendance included Alhaji Muhammad Idris, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Keffi Local Government chapter, and NYCN Nasarawa State Director of Youth Summit, Malam Alhassan Nasir.