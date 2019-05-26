FG ready to promote education for self -reliance

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Isaac Job, Uyo

The federal government has expressed its readiness to promote education as a means for self- reliance to enhance job and wealth creation by modifying the school curriculum to include skill acquisition courses.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono disclosed this in Uyo at the weekend during the 5th annual students’ skills competition at the Federal Science and Technical College, Uyo

Echono said the curriculum modifications would reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign goods as it would concentrate to satisfy local needs and encourage production for internal consumption to end capital flight.

Represented by the Director of Press and Publicity, Federal Ministry of Education, Idang Alibi, the permanent secretary explained that the local production would sustain the growing population of Nigeria

“The Federal Ministry of Education has started the development of a policy on product innovation, exhibition and commercialization that would create a window for the practical use of the competition for economic benefits,” Echono said.

He explained that the 5th edition of the competition was borne out of the desire to inculcate technical vocational education and training concept and ensure Nigeria was recognised as a major player in advancing vocational and technical education in compliance with UNESCO policy on technical education.

“The federal government through several of its initiatives, among which is the technical vocational education and training is one, embracing education for self- reliance, job and wealth creation by shifting attention towards skill acquisition courses.

“This amongst others will reduce dependence on foreign supplies for the internal demands of an increased future population and reduce the debilitating level of poverty and mass unemployment that may increase risks of social volatility, anti-government bias and chances of conflict.

“Let me sound this clarion call for all of us to wake up to revamping our technical education programmes to world standard with a view to countering the harmful effects of unemployment.

“Nigerians are as intelligent as any other human being on plants earth, including those who have orbited the earth. It is time we start to produce much of what we consume and stop the capital flight resulting from out sourcing of products and jobs to other countries,” Echono said.