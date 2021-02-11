FG reacts to ambassador-designate, Ocheni’s alleged involvement in corruption, others

The Ministry of Foreign affairs has reacted to the allegations that an ambassador-designate, Ambassador Ingekim Regina Ocheni was involved in corruption, human trafficking, forgery and perjury.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement on Wednesday, refuted the allegations.

According to Nwonye, ‘’The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a misleading online publication entitled “Buhari’s Ambassador-appointee accused of alleged corruption, human trafficking, forgery, perjury, et al” issued on 1st February 2021.

‘’The publication was premised on a letter written to the German Ambassador in Nigeria by one Mr. Winston Chukwura Obikwelu, Esq.

‘’The Ministry wishes to state that after a meticulous scrutiny of the allegations by Mr. Chukwura Obikwelu, it unequivocally refutes the content of the publication as the accusations are frivolous and unfounded.

READ ALSO: FG congratulates Amb Adeoye over his election as AU’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace And Security

‘’The publication and the alleged petition are purported attempts to assassinate the character of Ambassador Ingekim Regina Ocheni, for acting in her official capacity as a former Director Training & Staff Welfare of the Ministry and in accordance with extant rules.

‘’The Ministry further wishes to clarify that Amb. Ingekim Regina Ocheni, as Director Training & Staff Welfare, was saddled with the responsibility of handling issues related to the death of Mrs. Emmanuella Obikwelu, a staff of the ministry and a former wife to Mr. Obikwelu, as expected of her office.

‘’This eventually led to the handing of the children Mrs. Obikwelu had with her ex-husband to their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Godian Amadi, who doubles as her biological parents, whom she had registered as her Next-of-Kin.

‘’The Ministry therefore wishes to reemphasize that the children are currently in custody of their grandparents and parent of the deceased, who she documented as her Next-of-Kin in accordance with extant regulations.

‘’The agitation instigated by Mr. Obikwelu could as such be considered a family affair, which the Ministry or any of its officials should not be dragged into. Alternatively, aggrieved persons may wish to seek redress in court of competent jurisdiction.”

Daily Times reports that Ocheni is the Deputy ambassador-designate to the Nigeria mission in Germany.