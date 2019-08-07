.Says non-communicable diseases kill 41m people annually

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of deaths resulting from non-communicable diseases such as cardio-vascular diseases, diabetes and mental disorders in Nigeria and the world at large.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who raised the alarm at the launching of the national multi -sectoral action plan for non- communicable diseases and resolve to save lives project on Tuesday in Abuja, said these diseases which were classified under NCDs, have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy.

According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2018 global report shows that Nigeria has an overall non- communicable diseases prevalence rate of 29 per cent with cardio-vascular diseases having a prevalence rate of 11 per cent, cancer four per cent and diabetes two per cent.

He added that low and medium income countries have been projected to lose an estimated $7 trillion to non- communicable diseases between the year 2011 and 2025.

He stressed that the non- communicable diseases multi sectoral action plan is most needed by Nigeria in preventing and reducing the growing rate of non- communicable diseases which is gradually taking over from communicable diseases in public health significance.

“In the last couple of decades, global attention has shifted to non- communicable diseases, notably, cardio-vascular disease such as stroke and heart attack, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory disorders and most recently, mental health disorders.

“This is because morbidity and mortality from these diseases are increasing at an alarming rate with devastating impact on the socioeconomic development. Indeed, non- communicable diseases are now displacing communicable diseases as major cause of death globally.

“According to the World Health Organization, non- communicable diseases kill 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally. Each year, 15 million people die from non- communicable diseases between the ages of 30 and 69 years; over 85 per cent of these premature deaths occur in low and middle income countries of which Nigeria is one. It is estimated that the cumulative economic loss between 2011 and 2025 is $7 trillion,” Abdulaziz stated.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who commended Nigeria for initiating a common platform to address non- communicable diseases, stressed the need for collaborative efforts if Nigeria must achieve success in reducing the diseases’ burden

Represented by the Officer in -charge WHO Nigeria, Dr. Clement Peter, he advised the federal government to leverage on existing programmes such as the basic health care provision fund to ensure that people living within the poverty line have access to basic health care in order to prevent non- communicable diseases.

“Much needs to be done to avoid the deaths. The target of every country is to reduce by one third the unacceptable deaths of non- communicable diseases. We can achieve it and yes we can if we work together.

“If this meeting is scaled down to the states, the local governments, communities and to the ward levels non- communicable diseases can be prevented. If we are able to promote healthy life –style, non- communicable diseases will be a thing of the past. We have a lot to do, but we need to be together to address non- communicable diseases,” he advised.