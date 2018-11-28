FG pledges to unlock potentials of ICT for economic productivity

The Federal Government has pledged to leverage on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to increase economic productivity in the country.

This charge was made at the sixth Regular Meeting of the National Council on Communication Technology (NCCT) themed “Leveraging ICT as a Veritable Vehicle for National Economic Recovery and Growth”.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Mrs. Nkechi Ejele, the government is committed to driving the economy through the use of ICT.

She said it was the responsibility of experts at the meeting to discuss and advise council on how ICT could be leveraged to support government strategies for economic recovery and growth.

"The theme is relevant and timely, coming at a time the nation is grappling with many social and economic challenges. So, expectations from this meeting are high.

“The government places a lot of premium on using ICT to increase the productivity frontiers and achieve economic diversification.

“We shall be considering policy memoranda, information notes, and presentations on various dimensions of ICT development to make recommendations to the council proper,” she said.

In her remarks, Director of Bureau of Information Technology in Ogun, Mrs. Olatundun Adekote said ICT influence on economic growth was rapidly increasing and serving as a current symbol of technological revolution.

“ICT is responsible for many structural changes such as reorganising of economies, globalisation and trade extension which leads to capital flows and enhanced information availability,” she said.

The Special Adviser on ICT to the Governor in Ogun, Bunmi Adebayo, said with the global trend shifting from dependence on oil as a source of energy, Nigeria's oil-dependent days were numbered. He called on the government to leverage on ICT to drive the economy.