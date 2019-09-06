.Says Buhari to address Nigerians on the issue soon

.Police arraign 83 suspects over Lagos reprisal attacks

.S’ African President says 10 persons killed, two of them foreigners in attacks

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the Federal Government is planning new measures to secure Nigerians in South Africa in view of recent attacks on them and nationals of other countries in the former apartheid enclave.

He stated this on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s live programme ‘Politics Today’.

Though Mohammed did not disclose the details of the measures, he said President Muhammadu Buhari would be addressing the nation on the matter after the return of his special envoy to South Africa.

The minister said that the plan to evacuate Nigerians who are willing to return home from South Africa was a private initiative, which was welcomed by the Federal Government.

Mohammed explained that the Federal Government is only recalling the country’s High Commissioner in South Africa for consultation over the recent escalated xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in that country.

He reiterated the position of his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Geoffrey Onyema that the high commissioner’s recall for consultation would be after the President’s Special Envoy has returned from South Africa.

He recalled that as parts of efforts to decisively deal with the attacks, President Muhammadu Buhari dispatched a special envoy to convey to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, his concern and interact with him.

Meanwhile, Eighty-three suspects who allegedly raided, destroyed and looted the Sangotedo and Surulere shopping malls in Lagos were on Thursday arraigned by the police.

Jude Atuamya, Kazeem Kamiru, Reuben Johnson, Mohammed Abdul Waheb and 79 others persons were brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on charges bordering on stealing, damage and conspiracy.

They all pleaded not guilty to the six -count charge. The prosecution, Cyril Ejiofor, said that the defendants committed the offences on September 3, at Shoprite Surulere and Sangotedo in Ajah areas of Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by wilfully setting fire to the malls and damaging property worth N500 million.

He added that the defendants were also involved in riotous acts, looting spree and harming passers-by.

The offences, according to the prosecution, contravene Sections 50, 287, 339, 341 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate, P. A. Ojo granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum who must be their parents.

In the event the suspects’ parents are deceased, the surety must be a family member from the paternal side.

Signs that the anti-xenophobic protesters would be prosecuted emerged earlier in the day, when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed that 36 suspects arrested for allegedly vandalising businesses belonging to South Africans would be prosecuted.

Adamu said Nigeria is a country governed by laws, describing those displaying anti-xenophobic tendencies by destroying properties of South Africans are criminals and unpatriotic citizens.

He said their arrest is lawful and justifiable and was done to portray Nigerians as law -abiding citizens before the global community.

The inspector general spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday during a security stakeholders’ meeting held in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

Defending the arrest, Adamu said: “The arrest shows that Nigeria is a country that has laws and it shows that we can never behave the way others behave.

“No individual is allowed to take laws into his hands. The Federal Government is dealing with the issue of killings and attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“The fact that Nigerians are being attacked over there shouldn’t be a reason for anybody to attack the businesses of South African nationals.

“Those who did that are unpatriotic and they are criminals and that is why we arrested some of them and we will prosecute them”.

Adamu added that the country’s policing system has been redesigned and re-jigged to be community-based, so that all Nigerians can see the issue of security as their responsibility.

In a related development, South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Thursday, said that at least 10 persons have been killed, two of them foreigners, in a wave of riots and attacks.

The President said this in a televised address in Johannesburg.

“Over the past few days, our country has been deeply traumatised and troubled by acts of violence and criminality directed against foreign nationals and our own citizens.

“People have lost their lives, families have been traumatised … We know that at least 10 people have been killed in the violence. Two of whom were foreign nationals,” Ramaphosa confirmed.

South African police arrested more than 80 people and confirmed five deaths as riots in Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria intensified on Tuesday, spreading to surrounding townships with roving groups attacking mainly foreign-owned shops.

The latest wave of unrest in South Africa has raised fears of a recurrence of violence aimed at foreigners in 2015 in which at least seven people were killed.

Before that, some 60 people were killed in a wave of unrest around the country in 2008.

Police have yet to pinpoint what triggered the violence, which began on Sunday when protesters armed with makeshift weapons roamed the streets of Pretoria’s business district pelting shops with rocks and petrol bombs and running off with goods.

High unemployment and widespread poverty have been cited as possible triggers for the recent disturbances and attacks on immigrants, but some officials say the riots might be the work of criminal syndicates.

“We can’t rule out pure criminality of criminals using a sensitive situation where there are real grievances on issues of unemployment and foreign nationals,” police minister, Bheki Cele said.

Cele confirmed five people had been killed in the three days of rioting, but did not give further details on the circumstances or on arrests.

The Premier of Gauteng province, David Makhura, said during an inspection of the damage in Alexandra that there was a “xenophobic sentiment” underlying the attacks.

Ramaphosa condemned the violence, saying in a video posted on Twitter that “attacking businesses run by foreign nationals is totally unacceptable.”

Immigration to South Africa from across the continent and from parts of South East Asia picked up in the early 1990s, spurred by the end of apartheid rule and the economic boom that followed.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the renewed wave of “acts of violence” against foreigners and their property in parts of South Africa.

“We strongly condemn the acts of violence that have been reported in different provinces in South Africa, including attacks against foreigners and the destruction of their property.

“He has also noted Ramaphosa’s call for strengthening accountability in line with democratic values enshrined in South Africa’s constitution.

“The secretary general urges all political leaders to clearly and openly reject the use of violence.”

But the UN Chief’s spokesman also avoided the xenophobia tag, choosing rather to describe the attacks as “acts of violence”.