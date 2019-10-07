Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of Health, Germany, Jens Spahn, has explored possible areas of cooperation towards improving and strengthening the Nigerian health system.

The minister made this known while fielding questions from journalists after bilateral talks between the two ministers in Abuja.

Speaking, Ehanire said the meeting highlighted areas where Nigeria needs support, especially as regards fighting and eradication of diseases like polio, public health emergencies (patients’ transportation), knowledge sharing and training of trainers.

He said that “we are in talks with the German government in areas of public health, technical cooperation, and areas of improvement of the health system where we need their expertise and experience to be able to get progress in our own health system and Nigerian economy in general.

“We will be seeking the support of Germany in areas of patient transportation, e-health and mobile-health in enhancing the health system in Nigeria and service delivery.’’

Ehanire also said that the German government will be providing financial support in many areas, not only in health, but in agriculture and education, particularly in vocational education, adding that “where we need to be able to improve the small and medium enterprises sector and to reduce the migration wave that is going on between Africa and Europe.”

On his part, the German minister of health informed that Nigeria and Germany already have a strong partnership, where eradication of polio has been their priority.

He stated that German has identified five hospitals in Nigeria that would be supported by the German ministry of economic development as pilot scheme of the train the trainers’ concept towards better healthcare delivery.

He maintained that cooperation between the two countries and other member states of the African Union/European Union would continue so as to discover areas of benefits.