Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has assured that the federal government would partner with Gallaudet University, Washington DC in establishing a deaf and hard of hearing institution in Nigeria.

She gave this assurance when representatives of the American university paid a courtesy visit to the ministry on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the lead representative of Gallaudet University, Mr. Fregue Uvara, creating a project called Gallaudet in Nigeria Africa (GAIN) will admit students from other countries is an exciting step which will create access to qualitative and affordable tertiary education for deaf and hard of hearing people in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Dame Pauline Tallen, who expressed her delight at the first and only deaf, blind and hard of hearing university in the world, said President Muhammadu Buhari has a special place in his heart for the physical challenged in society and assured that the federal government is committed to improving the lives of the physically challenged.

Meanwhile, following the enactment of the Disability Act, the minister disclosed that the ministry has submitted the names of 2, 500 physically challenged persons to the office of head of service for possible employment.

She further stated that Act stipules penalties for anyone found guilty of discriminating or stigmatizing physically challenged persons, just as she reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to partner with the university.