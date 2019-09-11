The federal government and the Chinese government have emphasized their commitment to collaborate and strengthen bilateral relations to tackle illegal international wildlife trade.

Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, after a meeting between the delegations of the two countries in line with the convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

He stressed the need for the two countries to work together towards addressing the cancerous issue of illegal international wildlife trade, which traffickers have exploited, thereby, exposing the two nations to unwholesome practices that are globally frowned in protecting endangered species.

Also, speaking, the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor applauded China for taking the lead role in the preservation of wildlife with all kinds of species, thanking the Chinese National Forestry and Grassland Administration for supporting Nigeria’s manpower development in the compliance and implementation of wildlife management.

To avoid the extinction of wildlife conservation due to over -exploitation, habitat change and illicit trafficking, Ikeazor, revealed that it was the reason, Nigeria established the national parks across the country in an effort to safeguard the surviving endangered species.

She urged the Chinese delegation to visit at least one national park before departing the country to enable them have a first -hand experience of Nigeria’s effort at safeguarding the nation’s endangered species.

The minister assured that the federal government will continue to put measures in place to make sure that enforcement, compliance and implementation measures are strengthened in the country.

The Chinese Team Leader and NAFGA Vice Administrator, Li Shuming appreciated the partnership with Nigeria and assured that more efforts would be made by the Chinese government to prioritise the bilateral relationship in wildlife conservation.

Shuming, added that the Chinese government is paying more attention to wildlife preservation by setting up the National Park Authority, adding that they have 10 national parks in their country to strengthen their efforts with plans to increase the number in future.