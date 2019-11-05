The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has directed the Board and Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve the issues of illegal data deductions and review downwards, the price of data in the country within five days.

Pantami gave the directive during the oat taking ceremony of the new Board member and Executive Commissioner and stakeholders management to the Minister, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister pointed out that there were numerous complaints from Nigerians regarding illegal data deduction and high price of data, adding that he had personally experienced illegal data deduction.

He charged NCC to facilitate the penetration and expansion of 3G and 4G and urged the Commission to design a target on how mobile operators can expand penetration of 3G and 4G in the country.

Pantami stated that government is aware of the challenges the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) experience in their businesses such as vandalism and issues of Right of Way (ROW).

According to him, “the way we pursue the mobile operators to do what is right, we should also work together to protect their interest and resolve the challenges operators face.

“I commented last time on the issue over illegal data deduction. This is not the issues that is worrying me but trying to defend the operators on one hand and the commission on the other hand.

“Please go sit down review that issue. It is very important. And I want to get a feedback of that report in the next five working days because the complains from Nigerians is beyond what I can handle as at today.

“People are complaining and it happened to me; I recharged my phone, my data line used it and I believed that what I used was not up to 20 per cent of what I purchased. So that is an issue that is very important to deal with.”

Pantami charged the new Commissioner, Adewolu to use his experience and support the board to fight corruption, adding that the success of the ministry and NCC was the success of Nigeria.

He, however, said that the main agenda of NCC was to protect the interest of customers and the ministry’s priority was to protect Nigerians.

He noted that the mandate of the Ministry had expanded towards improving the economy of the country through ICT hence, there was a need to work together for the progress of Nigeria.

“It is our collective responsibility to make sure we give 100 per cent support to MrPresident to deliver his key mandate.”.

The Minister commended NCC on the success recorded in the deactivation of unregistered Sim cards, 35 per cent broadband penetration and operators compliance in payment of fines as well as remittance of the amount to the government.

Mr Adewolu, the new Executive Commissioner, NCC, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and promised to carryout his duties diligently.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oath of Office was administered by the Director of Legal Unit, Ministry of Communications, Mrs Oluwagbemisola Ajibade. (NAN)