FG orders deportation of 10 Egyptians, 7 Sri-Lankans

The Federal Government has approved the deportation of 10 Egyptians and seven Sri-Lankans with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Buhari mourns former Egyptian leader, Hosni Mubarak

Mr Sunday James, Public Relations Officer, Nigeira Immigration Service (NIS), disclosed on Friday in Abuja.

James said that the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbeshola, had signed the deportation order in pursuant to section 45, subsection 2, section 46, subsection 1 and Section 47, subsection 1 of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015.

He said that the 10 Egyptians had violated the conditions for their entry and the Minister had ordered their deportation with immediate effect.

“Seven Sri-Lankans that were jailed for petroleum product related offences after serving their jail terms were ordered by the court to be deported to their country as well.

“The minister also signed the deportation order of one Ali Mahamat Taher to France and one Kasinathan Ramasamy to India who were found to be involved in activities violating the conditions of their entry into Nigeria.

“Taher was found to be engaged in activities capable of undermining the security of a friendly neighbouring country to Nigeria in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“While Ramasamy was found working as a shop attendant in Kano,” he said.

Daily Times reports that the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, had directed that all migrants in Nigeria should comply with the laws guiding their residence and entry following the resumption of international flight.

“The public are hereby advised to note that all special exemptions granted to migrants due to COVID-19 has elapsed,”he had said.