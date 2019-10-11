The federal government has opened websites for easy reporting of cases involving sexual harassment and school sexual offenders.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has also stated that they will collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to curb cases of sexual harassment in universities.

A statement by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive Officer of the commission in Abuja on Friday, said that FCCPC would also collaborate with the National Human Rights Commission and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

He said the collaboration would be geared toward developing a robust mechanism to support prevention, retribution and accountability in universities.

He urged citizens and students with credible information to send it to the commission’s dedicated email address: sexforgrades@fccpc.gov.ng.

he said, “The Commission in furtherance of its mandate to protect consumers and in recognition of students as a vulnerable group of consumers receiving services from educational institutions is leading an effort to establish a framework to provide adequate protection and accountability.

“This is to address this obvious and inexcusable pattern that appears prevalent in schools.

“The Commission is immediately engaging the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, and National Human Rights Commission.

“Others are the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Student Unions and other stakeholders,’’ he said.

Irukera disclosed that the commission would gather credible intelligence to assist school authorities take decisive actions regarding sexual harassment, exploitation and other misconduct.