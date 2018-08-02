FG okays N72.9bn for Apapa- Oworonsoki Road reconstruction

The Federal Government has approved N72.9 billion for the reconstruction of Creek Road, Tin Can Island through Apapa to Oworonsoki to toll gate end of Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The Minister of Works, Power and Houusing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fashola said that the road is 27km of 10-lane highway, 270.8km in total; adding that the contract is a Public Private Partnership Agreement.

He said “The approval that Ministry of Power, Works and Housing secured today (on Wednesday) was for the reconstruction of Creek Road, Tin Can Island, Beachland Estate right through to Oworonshoki all the way to the Lagos end of the Toll gate end of Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

“This is the full reconstruction of that road which was built, l believe, around 1975 as part of first port expansion undertaken then in the 70s.

That road then was intended to evacuate cargoes out of Lagos without running through the spines of the city. As you have variously reported, it was in the state of disrepair. Council now approved its reconstruction at the cost of N72.9 billion.

“This is a full reconstruction excluding the fact that between Coconut and Mile 2 which had been done by the previous administration is not involved. Some things are instructive about these.

“First, it will be done through PPP model. The constructing company will be the Dangote group. It will be financing that construction to the tune of N72.9 billion as certified by PPP.

“Another instructive thing to note is that this if the fist full reconstruction of that road since it was constructed at about 1975. All previous efforts had been to repair damaged sections. So, it is going all the way to reconstruct the road.

“The third thing to note is that the entire construction is that it involves procurement of 27.8 kilometres made up of 10 lanes – five lanes on both sides – three on the main carriage way, two on service lanes.

So, essentially, you are constructing about 79.8 linear kilometres and that also include drainage and use of extensive cement work and rehabilitation of bridges.

“We expect contractors to move to site. This is our own long term solution to the problem contributed by the road congestion there. This will provide enduring solution to what is currently being experienced by commuters.”

During his briefing, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the council approved an action plan on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism.

He said in view of Nigeria’s suspension from Egmont Group, the action plan will showcase Nigeria’s new measures to combat these vices.

He added that It is a document processed by stakeholders in money laundering and anti-terrorism agencies.

Malami also disclosed that FEC ratified the transfer of sentenced persons between Macau, China and Nigeria.

He said ” It was reviewed and approved by FEC. They can be returned to serve their terms in Nigeria, with more access to family and rehabilitation. This will need to be similarly ratified by Macau before it comes into force.

The minister declined comments when asked on the continued detention of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).