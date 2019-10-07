Former Director General, Bureau of Public Reforms, Joe Abah says the Director-General of National Centre for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe’s ‘obsession” to anything that has to do with Bobrisky, is officially becoming embarrassing.

Abah made this known on Twitter, while reacting to the recent interview granted by Runsewe, in which he asked travelers and tourists visiting Nigeria to be careful of Bobrisky when they share public facilities with him.

