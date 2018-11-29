FG needs $30b to Link all zones with rail – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that delay of approval for foreign loans by the National Assembly, is the reasons for the incomplete rail project around the country.

The Minister however, assured Nigerians, especially those from the South East geo-political zone that every zone will benefit from the Standard Gauge Rail line being constructed by the Federal Government across the country.

Ameachi who gave the assurance in Abuja Wednesday, while appearing before the Senate Joint Committee on Land Transport, Local and Foreign Debts, promised that South East leaders that the region was not excluded in the on-going revitalization of rail projects by the Federal Government.

The Minister further reiterated that what was actually stalling the projects was the non-approval of the $30billion Foreign Loan request by the Federal Government by the National Assembly needed to construct the Standard Gauge Rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“We didn’t abandon any rail project All the projects are there. The truth is that we can’t go to work without funds and that has to come when the Senate approves the $30billion loan request,” he said.