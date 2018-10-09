FG mourns Baba Sala, describes him an incomparable thespian

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed sadness over the death of Mr. Moses Olaiya, popularly known as ‘Baba Sala’, saying that death has robbed the nation of an ‘incomparable Thespian’ and a colossus of his time.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the Minister described Baba Sala as a trail blazer, as he, along with his contemporaries laid the foundation for the theatre and comedy that have now taken Nigeria’s creative industry by storm.

”Baba Sala’s sacrifices, contribution and commitment played a great role in launching an industry that is now a huge employer of labor and a significant contributor to the nation’s economy. Through it all, he lived a life of honesty and service that qualified him as a great role model”, he said.

Alhaji Mohammed condoled with the family of the late foremost comedian, praying that God will grant repose to his soul and also grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.