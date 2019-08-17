Report gathered that, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, may be deterred from going for any other treatment overseas.

A top intelligence officer who pleaded anonymity on Friday said the Shiite leader may not be given another opportunity of travelling abroad for medical treatment.

“I can tell you that it is very unlikely the Federal Government would allow him to travel abroad for treatment again. With what he has done, confirming some of the security reports we had on him already, the government is not likely to allow him to travel abroad again, even if the court rules otherwise,” the intelligence officer said.

The officer added that, “the government has always insisted that El-Zakzaky could be treated within the country. Now that his activities in India, including how he planned to meet his lawyers, had been revealed, I bet the government won’t take a second bet on him.”

Further adding, the official said that the federal government will have to consider the reports given by the security agencies, before taking any decision, “even with any court ruling.”

This decision came about when the Federal Government on Friday revealed plans by El-Zakzaky to seek asylum outside the country and eventually relocate to another country.

The government specifically said his actions were embarrassing the Nigerian and Indian governments and as that instigated demonstrated malicious intents.