The Federal Controller of works in Anambra, Adeyemo Ajani, gave the hint when he took members of the Abuja branch of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) on an inspection at the Ogbaru site of the 2nd Niger Bridge project in Onitsha on Saturday July 13th.

“What we have on the walk lane is our standard design but what the engineers are talking about is a kind of review. If we have to do abnormal design to take care of suicidal situations, it will require another design.

“There has been rapid progress on the project. The last time the minister and the vice-president came, it was 15 per cent level completion but today it is above 21per cent. When you look at it from the time the project started, we are now at 24 per cent completion.

“The main bridge has begun; we have done all the piling and the structures above water level have been done considerably. At the Asaba end, we have raised the structure to the deck up to 80 per cent.” Ajani said