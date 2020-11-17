FG lifts ban on Lufthansa, Air France to operate Int’l flights

The Federal government has lifted ban placed on Lufthansa, Air France/KLM against operating international flights into Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika,made the disclosure in a tweet on Tuesday, November 17.

Daily Times reports that the Qatar Airways has also been granted approval to resume flights to Abuja.

Sirika hinted at the possibility of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport and Enugu Airport accommodating foreign travellers before year end.

The tweet read, “We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM have been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience.”