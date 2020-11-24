FG launches Agric reality show to lift 20m youths out of poverty

The Federal government has commenced a reality show called ‘’Naija Farmer’’ aimed principally to transform unemployed Nigeria youths to Employers of labour.

This was made known in a statement on Monday, November 23, signed by the Chief Information Officer of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ezeaja Ikemefuna.

According to the statement, the Ministry collaborated with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Startimes, Radio, Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and other Stakeholders.

‘’The project would create over 1 Million Agribusiness owners within 10 years and by extension lift over 20 Million youths out of poverty in the next decade, pursuant to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to lift Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

‘’All participants would receive Seed Capital from Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and other financial institutions to establish Smallholder Agribusiness after extensive training on television. Beneficiaries will also become celebrities and super models for upcoming farmers and Nigerian youths.

‘’The Maiden edition of Naija Farmer reality show would include 21 Housemates selected from the Six Geopolitical zones of the country at a located Naija Farmer House in Abuja. It would be a – 24 hour Reality Show on Channel 140 of Startimes Bouquet already being test run.

‘’The channel would in addition showcase a 24 hour Reality Entertainment and progress made in the Agricultural Sector,’’ the statement added.

Daily Times reports that the Naija Farmer Reality show would commence officially on 29th November, 2020 on Channel 140 of Startimes Bouquet.