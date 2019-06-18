FG kicks as Nigerian destroys vehicles at embassy in London

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the destruction of vehicles at the Nigerian embassy in London on Monday by a 32-year-old Nigerian, Jeffrey Apkovweta Ewohime, over delay in issuing him passport.

Ewohime was said to have destroyed several properties of the Nigerian embassy in London.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that such an attitude was unpatriotic, unconscionable act of indiscipline, despicable and condemnable.

Dabiri-Erewa said she received a report that Emohime went to the Nigeria Embassy in London on Monday.

He had approached the Embassy to collect his passport which expired since November 2017 at about 2 p.m and was told collection of passports closes at 1pm.

But he insisted on collecting his passport, and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce.

According to reports from the Embassy, “it would of course be wrong to hand over his passport to him, without his collection slip.”

He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, 5 belonging to the mission, and 2 to visitors who parked nearby.

His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is a bullet proof.

“I am told that he has been arrested by the police.”

“This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course,” said Dabiri-Erewa.

She implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times in all circumstances.