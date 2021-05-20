FG invites El-Rufai, NLC leadership over Kaduna strike

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has waded into the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State.

He has therefore invited the two parties to the trade dispute, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai and top officials of the State as well as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and top NLC leaders to an emergency conciliation meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

According to the letter separately addressed to both the Governor of Kaduna State and the President of the NLC, Minister further directed the two parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the resolution of the issues in contention.

The letters read in part: “Sequel to the strike prompted by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) one of the federations of Trade Unions in Nigeria, and the subsequent withdrawal of work and services in almost all public sector establishments and institutions in Kaduna State, including but not limited to the essential services in electricity , water and health , which has consequently resulted and inflicted huge damage and loss to the economy and well-being and even loss of lives to the people of Kaduna State in the last three days.

“I am therefore constrained in the exercise of my powers as the Minister of Labour and Employment , under the Trade Disputes Act, CAP . T8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004; to invite you and your top officials to the emergency trade dispute conciliation meeting.”

The letter emphasised further, “between the transition period for the meeting , you are please requested to maintain the status quo ante bellum this dispute , so that the enabling climate for the resolution of the issues in dispute will not be hindered by the creation of new issues.”