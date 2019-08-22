President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has so far invested about N1.3 trillion towards the development of the education sector in the past four years, excluding funds spent on overhead and personnel costs.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the President disclosed this at the inauguration of the Post- Graduate Centre of Excellence at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

The centre was built by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Buhari therefore, commended the CBN for providing the centre, sited at the Samaru campus of the institution.

The President said: ‘‘By this exercise, we are building on the vision of the founder of this great institution, late and great Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, who, as premier of Northern Nigeria, established this institution almost six decades ago.

‘‘It is on record that this university has made giant contributions towards the development of our nation and we remain grateful to the founder of this vision.’’

While expressing concern over the state of facilities in Nigerian universities due to long years of perennial funding challenges, the President promised that his administration would continue to place premium on education at all levels.

According to him, his administration will not rest until it delivers on its commitments on quality education, including investing more resources in the sector and providing a conducive learning environment for the academia.

‘‘It is no longer a secret that the state of facilities in our universities and other institutions of higher learning have not kept pace with the requirements of the ever-growing population of students and other stakeholders or with modern methods of learning.

‘‘This has largely been due to the perennial funding challenge over the years. As an administration, we are committed and determined to continue to fund our vital institutions, even in the face of limited financial resources.

‘‘Let me reiterate here that this administration places much premium on education at all levels, as it is the bedrock of society’s progress, and the way to overcome poverty,’’ he said.

The President expressed confidence that efforts at improving access to quality education in tertiary institutions will enable young Nigerians to make meaningful contributions towards the nation’s development.

‘‘The wealth of nations today is being shaped by investment in education rather than emphasis on mineral resources.

‘‘Investment in education is a critical factor in driving innovation, technological advancements and employment opportunities in advanced economies,’’ he said.

Normalcy returns to Borno communities after Boko Haram attack

Normalcy has returned to Gubio and Magumeri communities of Borno state after Wednesday’s night attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents.

Residents of the affected areas returned to their homes after the insurgents’ attacks at Gubio and Magumeri headquarters of Magumari and Gubio Local Government Areas of the state.

The insurgents attacked the communities at about 6:00 pm, torched residential homes, schools, offices, looted food items and abducted a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the affected communities.

The insurgents attacked the communities barely 12 days after a similar incursion in Gubio following the withdrawal of troops in the area.

Caretaker Chairman of Gubio Local Government Council, Zanna Modu, stated in Maiduguri that the insurgents looted food items, razed houses and public buildings.

Modu disclosed that people who earlier fled for safety had returned after the insurgents withdrew on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that few days after the insurgents attack another element of the terrorists infiltrated the town at about 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

“I am in Maiduguri on official engagements and I received calls over the attack, they withdrew after causing serious damage,” he said.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives (Gubio-Magumeri-Kaga Federal Constituency), Usman Zanna, said the insurgents torched Magumeri council headquarters, public buildings and houses in the area.

Zanna said that many people were displaced due to the destruction of their homes by the insurgents. He noted that the insurgents took advantage of troop’s withdrawal from the affected areas to commit atrocities in the communities.

“The situation is calm; people returned to their homes on Thursday,” he confirmed.

Efforts to get reactions from the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole by Col. Ado Isa, proved abortive as he did not respond to inquiries sent to him through Short Service Message (SMS).

However, the former Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, has disclosed that troop redeployment is part of strategies to enhance the counter -insurgency campaign.

Akinroluyo stated this when Governor Babagana Zulum, paid a visit to commiserate with the Gubio community over the insurgents attack on August 10