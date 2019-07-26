Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The federal government has reiterated its commitment towards eradicating child labour even as it called on all stakeholders to key into the new innovative ways employed by government to accelerate the pace of progress already made to end the phenomenon.

Speaking at an event to commemorate this year’s World Day Against Child Labour with the theme: “Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams,” the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, said the federal government wouldn’t accept a situation where sections of the society use cultural practices to perpetuate child labour.

Describing the annual event as an opportunity for stakeholders to share their achievements, commitments and challenges in the fight against child labour, he stressed that practical steps must be taken to prevent and respond to child labour issues by addressing its root cause which is poverty among others.

He called on government at all levels to as a matter of necessity prioritise the provisions of free and qualitative basic education to the rural communities and urban areas where child labour is endemic.

Speaking further, Alo noted that parents especially mothers should be trained on skills that will provide alternative means of livelihood that will increase the family’s income thereby addressing directly the problem of poverty.

He also called on trade unions to play a central role in fighting this menace by promoting safe and healthy working conditions in the work place as well as mainstream child labour concerns in collective bargaining agreements with enterprises.

“While Nigeria has a modest progress in combating this menace in recent past, responses still fall short of addressing the full scale and scope of the problem. A substantial amount should be allocated in our state and national budget for the fight against child labour,” he added

Similarly, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Country Director, Dennis Zulu called for a renewed commitment and unity of effort from all actors in Nigeria, including governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations, enterprises, civil society organizations, donors, embassies, UN agencies and other international organizations to fully ratify and implement the conventions as well as take immediate action to address the challenges to ensure elimination of all forms of child labour by 2025.

He also commended the Ministry of Labour and the national steering committee on the elimination of child labour for their dogged commitment to eliminate child labour in Nigeria.