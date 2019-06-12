FG insensitive to security challenges, says ex- SSG

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Former Secretary to Delta state government, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay, has blamed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over what he termed as its insensitivity to the persisting security challenges in Nigeria.

Macaulay, who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, accused Buhari of being nonchalant to the widespread killings across the country perpetrated allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

“The problem of insecurity has bedevilled the nation, it’s beyond what any individual governor can solve alone.

When the situation becomes this complex, we have to look inward and find a way out of the mess because it has become clear that the federal government lacks the capacity or pretend not to know the magnitude of the problem,” Macaulay said.

He however, expressed confidence that the establishment of other levels of policing to complement the national police will not create malice, but engender healthy competition and mature cooperation among concerned actors.

“There is no civilized country in the world today with just one police and each compliments the other. We are not saying that the Nigerian Police Force should be scrapped.

“It will still be there to play a complimentary role with other levels of policing, and by so doing, crime will be tackled frontally” Macaulay added.