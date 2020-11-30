FG inaugurates steering committee on business development

Philip Clement, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Steering Committee of National Business Development Services Providers (BDSPs) certification and accreditation framework to facilitate professional support to Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

Amb. Mariam Katagum, the Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja said the certification and accreditation framework would set standard for business development service interventions.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and MAFITA, a UK aid funded intervention in Nigeria collaborated to develop the framework for MSMEs development in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NIPC partners EU, German government in boosting investments in Nigeria

Katagum said that the committee was apt considering lack of access to affordable and credible business development services which had been one of the major challenges militating against MSMEs growth and development in Nigeria.

The minister, while commending SMEDAN and its partners said that the accreditation would standardise curriculum for deployment of relevant business development services for all functional areas of any small business.

Dr Dikko Radda, the Director-General, SMEDAN thanked the committee members for accepting to be part of the national assignment, adding that its aim was to ensure that MSMEs operators were well trained and certified.

He said that the BDSPs had been striving for their services to add value for money hence their services were needed to boost the sector.

Radda appreciated the ministry for its continuous support toward the development of MSMEs entirely.