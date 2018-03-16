FG to inaugurate Boards of agencies under VP’s Office

In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives that all appointed boards chairmen and members of federal agencies and parastatals be inaugurated within a stipulated timeframe, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has announced a date for the inauguration of the boards under the office of the Vice President.

The OSGF stated on Thursday that the Chairmen and Board Members of Agencies under the Office of the Vice President are scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday at the OSGF’s Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Shehu Shagari Complex.

According to the OSGF, prior to inauguration, Chairmen and Members will be documented at the Conference Hall, between the hours of 10.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. on Monday, March 19.

“All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation.

The agencies are: National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agency.