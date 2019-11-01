The Federal Government has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for launching the Edo State Social Health Insurance Scheme, designed to make healthcare affordable and accessible to residents across the state.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, gave the commendation in a keynote address at the official launch of the Social Health Insurance Scheme/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the revamped Primary Healthcare Centers under the Edo State Health Improvement Programme, at Ofunmwengbe in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He noted that the BHCPF will commit N573m to enable Edo people to benefit from essential services after the details are worked out and the healthcare system begins to function, adding, “The fund is disbursed to states equitably and on per capita basis using a poverty index determined by the World Bank.

“This will guarantee that the BHCPF will reach the deserving population and reduce inequality in access to health services, particularly by the vulnerable. Public health emergencies and other emergency medical services shall also be addressed through the fund.”

APC accuses PDP of producing fake PVCs ahead of Bayelsa poll

Dr Ehanire said “the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to its mandate of improving the health and productivity of Nigerians in its commitment to human capital development, consistent with national goals in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). His desire is to lift 100 million Nigeria out of poverty in the next 10 years.”

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said the focus of his administration is to improve the lives of the people through good education and provision of basic healthcare services accessible to all Edo people and residents.

He said his administration set out to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to residents of the state, adding that he is focused on human capacity development by providing good education and quality healthcare service.

“The bulk of money that accrue to the state is dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Edo State through quality health and education. We are spending more than 50 per cent of our recurrent expenditure on healthcare and education.

“Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) will enable us deal with health challenges in the state. This means a total revamp of our entire health system from basic to secondary and specialist care. Edo-HIP is comprehensive,” he added.

The governor noted that the focus of his administration is to establish 230 PHCs across Edo State as the centers will serve as referral centers, noting, “You will not be attended to in General Hospitals without a referral from your PHC.”

On training and support for health officials, Obaseki said, “We have set-up in Information Communication Technology (ICT) system to help capture information and pass it to a central database. The information gathered will be used for referrals. All over the world, healthcare services are not cheap but affordable, which is achieved by pulling resources together.

“We have established a Health Insurance Agency in Edo State backed by law for every citizen, as it is now compulsory for every Edo citizen to have health insurance. You will be given a card that will enable you to access healthcare in the state provided you are enrolled. For civil servants and local government workers in Edo State, they will be compulsorily enrolled into the scheme from January 1, 2020. Finance will not hold citizens back from getting quality healthcare.”

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sanunu commended the Obaseki led-administration for focusing on quality healthcare for its citizens, and making it the priority of his administration.

He charged the health officials that would be handling the facilities to discharge their duties professionally and effectively to ensure patients are well catered for.