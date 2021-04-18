FG Grounds RCCG Pastor, Adeboye’s Helicopter

The Nigerian government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, has reportedly grounded a private helicopter belonging to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) at the Lagos airport (NCAA).

The plane, an AgustaWestland AW139 chopper with the registration number 5N-EAA, was suspended from flying about two weeks ago, according to The Sunday Punch’s investigation.

READ ALSO: Buhari condoles with Adamawa community over insurgents’ attack

Pastor Adeboye recently called for a crackdown on corruption in all aspects of Nigeria’s society.

The NCAA reportedly enforced the suspension because some of the chopper’s papers and spare parts had expired.

The agency intends to perform critical safety checks on the aircraft’s components, especially some spare parts that are due for replacement, according to the publication.