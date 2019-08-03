The Federal Government says it expects more modular refinery operators who obtained licence to begin operations soon.

Acting Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Ahmad Shakur, made this known while inspecting a modular refinery, the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) facilities on Friday in Ahoada, Rivers State.

Shakur said the Federal Government is passionate about the success of modular refineries in the nation’s oil and gas industry, maintaining that “to this end, we are expecting more modular refineries to take off soon.

He said: “Many of them had been given licence to operate, and so with what is happening in NDPR will put pressure on those given license to begin operation.”

He further disclosed that the NDPR was the first marginal operator, first to acquire licence for modular refinery and the first to commence production.

“The refinery started production with 1, 000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and it is currently producing 6, 000 bpd. The NDPR intends to move production further to 11, 000 bpd which will add a lot of value and backward integration in the oil and gas industry. We intend to make the firm a reference point for other marginal operators to follow,” he stated.

The director said in spite of the recent protest by some community members demanding participation in the refinery, the NDPR has so far maintained good relationship with its host community.

Addressing staff at the DPR office in Port Harcourt, Shakur said the department has recently improved surveillance to curb illicit activities by some petroleum marketers.

“We intend to keep the tempo going all through the year until we reduce the unwholesome practice to the barest minimum. I can assure that those who commit acts of infractions against the extant rule in the petroleum industry will be brought to book,” he said.