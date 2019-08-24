Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The federal government has deported the Nigerien who breached security by climbing atop a taxiing aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja few weeks ago.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that Usman Adamu, a Nigerien was deported back home Thursday last week by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Sources disclosed that Usman, who was profiled by several security agencies and taken to psychiatric hospital for evaluation revealed that he was mentally unstable.

It has remained a mystery how a Nigerien citizen could gain access into the tarmac of the Lagos airport under the watchful eyes security agents and succeeded in climbing the wing of a taxiing plane preparing for take- off at the MMA2.

This led to the indefinite suspension of heads of aviation security personnel at the various airport terminals. A source further told our correspondent that the said Usman came through Sokoto by road and decided to put up with a relation at No 1 Araromi Street, Iyanu-Ipaja.