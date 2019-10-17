Abuja – The Federal Government says it has deported seven nationals of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) back to their country.

Mr Sunday James, Public Relations’ Officer (PRO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The Comptroller General, NIS Mr Muhammad Babandede, has carried out the deportation of seven DPRK nationals from Nigeria for life,” he said.