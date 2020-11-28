FG demands apology from British govt. over accusation on Former Head of State, Gowon

The Federal government has reacted to the accusation on the former Head of State, retired General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, by a member of the United Kingdom Parliament, Mr. Tom Tugendhat.

Daily Times recalls that Tugendhat had during a debate on Tuesday, November 24 accused Gowon of leaving the government with ‘’half of the Central bank.’’

He said, ‘’Some people will remember when General Gown left Nigeria with half the Central Bank and moved to London.”

Mr Tugendhat, who is the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the British House of Commons, did not provide any evidence or detail to his claim.

Reacting to this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye on Friday, November 27, sought for an apology and retraction of the unsubstantiated allegation from the British Government.

According to the statement, ‘’The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian High Commission in London immediately sought an apology and retraction of the unsubstantiated allegation from the British Government.

‘’After due consultations and engagements with the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner in London, the Head of Africa Department of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Charlotte

Pierre, expressed strong reservations on the comment of the Parliamentarian. ‘’

She further explained that “the said comment of the MP does not reflect the views of Her Majesty’s Government and the British Government has no mechanism for controlling the actions and speeches of members of the Parliament”.

Pierre urged the BritishGovernment and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to “discountenance the said comment of the MP, as Her Majesty’s Government has nothing to do with it”.

Meanwhile, Gowon, who reacted in an interview with the BBC, said, “I don’t know where he got that rubbish from, I served Nigeria diligently and my records are there for all to see”.

“What the MP said was just mere ridicule and I don’t know as to where he cooked up such statement. I served Nigeria as much as I could and my achievements during those years are available to everyone.

“I don’t want to talk over the matter since those who know me very well say that the MP’s statement is nothing but a mere fallacy.”