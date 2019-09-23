The Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, has led a team of delegates to the UK alongside the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele to represent the federal government in meeting with the some international media over the 9.6billion debt involving the process and industrial development Limited (P&ID)

The meeting follows the award of the fine of $9.6 billion against Nigeria by a British Court following a failed oil deal with the company.

On the delegation team include, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu; the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu; AIG Ibrahim Lamorde and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.