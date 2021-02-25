FG declares Nigeria as largest producer of Cassava in the World

The Nigeria government has disclosed that the country is now the leading producer of cassava in the world.

Mrs Karima Babangida, Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Abuja, made the disclosure at a workshop on cassava production organised by the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop tagged “Capacity Building of Farmers to Address Yield Gap in Cassava Production’’ was organised for youths farmers in the North-East.

Babangida, who was represented by Regional Director, North East, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Umar Mohamed, said that Nigeria “is still the world’s leading producer of cassava, compared to others like Thailand.’’

She said that Nigeria was leading in spite of the low yield which is below 10 tonnes per hectare.

The director observed that the country has the potential to produce 40 tonnes per hectare but blamed the low yield on some challenges being faced by farmers in most parts of the country

According to her, the low yield challenges can be addressed through workshops, proper policies, efficient technologies, agronomic practices and cropping systems.