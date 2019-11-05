The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says events marking the 2019 Abuja Carnival will be held across the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

This was to deviate from the previous years, when they were centralised in the city centre.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he paid official visit to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello to solicit his support for a successful hosting of the carnival.

“As you know, the Abuja Carnival is an annual event, with the objective of preserving the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and also enhancing our unity

“The 2019 edition is slated to hold from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25 with the theme: ”Culture for Peace”

“Unlike in the past, we have decided to decentralise the Carnival by taking it to the area councils of the FCT, instead of restricting it to a few venues here in Abuja, in order to elicit more participation by the residents of the territory,” he said.

The minister said that the Street Carnival and Opening Ceremony would hold from the Old Parade Ground to Area 1 both in Garki area of the city centre.

He said the Children Fiesta would hold in Government Secondary School Garki, Area 1 also in the city centre while Durbar would hold at Kuje Stadium in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Mohammed said that the Boat Regatta would hold at Jabi Dam, in Jabi also in the city centre while the Masquerade Fiesta would hold at the Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada, another Area Council in the FCT.

He said the Traditional Cuisine Fair/Bush Bar, and the Contemporary Music Fiesta would hold at the Old Parade Ground, while the Command Performance and Award Night would hold at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Presidential Villa.

The minister underscored the importance of the cooperation with the FCT minister for a successful hosting of the annual carnival.

“There is no doubt that in order to have a successful Carnival, there must be strong synergy between the Ministry of Information and Culture and the FCTA in particular and, of course, with other relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He specifically identified areas of assistance from his colleague to include the provision of accommodation for participants from the various states, provision of venues security and medical services.

Other areas are waste management control, decoration of venues and streets, transport/traffic control and street merchandise.

The FCT Minister assured Mohammed of his assistance towards successful hosting of the carnival, adding that the event was in tandem with the pro-people agenda of President Muhammad Buhari.

He said the carnival, apart from preserving the nation’s cultural heritage and promoting unity, it would encourage movement of resources and upgrading of facilities in the FCT.

Bello advised that, because of shortage of fund, the organisers should harness partnership with the private sector.

He also urged the organisers to consider incorporating fishing festival in subsequent carnival because of the large water bodies available in the FCT.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who is directly in charge of the carnival on behalf of the ministry, assured the visiting minister of full cooperation towards a successful hosting of the 2019 carnival.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu led the Information and Culture Minister and his entourage on inspection of some of the venues including the Kuje stadium, Old Parade Ground and the Area 1 central park.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Ms Grace Gekpe was in the entourage of the minister.

Abuja carnival, a yearly programme that hold in Abuja, features road shows, musics, cultural dances, masquerades, durbar and lots more with participants from all the states of Nigeria. (NAN)