As part of its reconstruction programme in insurgency-affected areas, the federal government has constructed about 295 hand pumps and 152 toilets in seven insurgency-affected local government areas of Adamawa.

Coordinator, Adamawa Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, Dr. Maurice Vonubolki, disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday in Yola.

Vonubolki said the programme is in collaboration between the federal government and World Bank on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructures destroyed by insurgency in the region.

He said the recovery project is being implemented in three states that include Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, declaring that “already about 295 hand pumps and 50 solar boreholes have been provided.

“Equally, 152 units of toilets are being constructed across communities in the seven insurgency-affected local government areas in Adamawa.’’

The coordinator said the benefitting areas include Madagali, Maiha, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Maiha, Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas.

Vonubolki urged the communities to judiciously use the facilities and protect them from vandals.