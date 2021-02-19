FG considers establishing Jute bag industries to enhance Cocoa exports

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The Federal government is planning to establish jute bag industries to meet international best practices for the export of Cocoa and sundry agricultural produce.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono said this during a courtesy visit by the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday.

Nanono stated that the production of the jute bags in Nigeria will increase foreign earnings, healthy preservation and certification of the cocoa crop.

He also noted that that the agric ministry would seek collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in ensuring that appropriate policy measures and counterpart funding were put in place to fast track the setting up of jute bag factories across the nation as well as commence the cultivation of Kenaf, which can grow in any part of the country and happens to be the raw material for the production of jute bags.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Ministry, the Minister said that the ministry is eager to support the farmers with the distribution of free agricultural inputs and training to enhance the capacity of cocoa farmers in the country.

READ ALSO: Kwara approves distribution of hybrid cocoa seedlings to famers

‘’ The ministry recently rolled out disease resistant and early yielding seedlings developed by the Cocoa Research Institute, Ibadan which starts yielding within 30 months of cultivation.

‘’These seedlings with other inputs were distributed to farmers in major cocoa producing states where 300,000 cartoons of ultimax – plus fungicides, Hydrocarbon jute bags, collapsible driers, cocoa pods and more were shared to enhance the capacity of cocoa farmers.

‘’The ministry will continue to support and collaborate with the Association to boost the cocoa value chain sub sector towards increasing production, creating more jobs and generating revenue for the country.

In his remarks, the National President of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Alhaji Mufutau Abolarinwa appealed for the establishment of a special credit guarantee scheme for the cocoa farmers in Nigeria for the development and increase in cocoa production.

He added that grants/subvention from relevant agencies like Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) and others will enable CAN to have access to cocoa pods, inputs and equipment needed for increase in cocoa production in Nigeria.