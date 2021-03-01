FG considering adoption of new explosion control technology

As part of an effort to mitigate the effect of explosion especially in the oil sector, the Federal Government is currently considering plans to adopt the new explosion control technology.



The Director-General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Idris Musa, disclosed this at an online demonstration on how explosion can be prevented oil tanks.



After the demonstration by Qcuboyds Limited, manufacturers of “Explo-Control”, an Explosion Control Technology used to control and stop explosions in facilities that convey, transport, and store crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied petroleum gas thereby mitigating the potential negative environmental, social and economic impacts of such incidents, Musa expressed optimism that the Federal Government will explore ways to adopt the technology.



“When this pandemic is over, I believe there will be an opportunity to have a much better interaction with these people and then get some samples for their Nigerian partners to come and really test physically to us.” Said Musa.



On his part, The Chairman, Qcuboyds Limited Nigeria, Victor Bolarin said that “What we are focusing on is explosion because it is easy to combat fire.



The explosion has been a big problem but with mesh and the balls it has been proven to the whole world that this technology is very potent.” Other benefits of installing the new technology in distribution tanks with safety valves include a significant reduction in fuel evaporation.



“The risk of explosion or loss of product due to evaporation during fuel loading and unloading is avoided, by preventing vapor generation during movements that take place along the route.



“The water hammer/sub-sonic wave effect which can be caused by unexpected traffic conditions is prevented and thus avoids any possible road accidents. (Main cause of the Concorde aircraft accident).



Protection against electrical charges and EMPS pulses.



“98% reduction of emissions, losses caused by vapor emissions, therefore evaporation and loses are reduced depending on fuel type and usage. (Protecting the environment and also saving fuel losses).



“Liquid fuels are stabilized in all types of tanks during the road, railway, maritime and air transport preventing fuel movement (sloshing) during sudden breaking, vehicle overturns, acceleration and skidding accidents.



“Oxidation inside metal tanks and cathodic erosion is reduced, avoided by means of the action of galvanic anodes, preventing losses from leaks, fuel tank stress and minimizing maintenance costs.”