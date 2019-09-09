President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Nigerian basketball team D’Tigers, for the victory game against China, defeating the Chinese team 86-73 thereby obtaining a space at the Olympics 2020.

Buhari commended the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful performance that secured them the victory against their opponents that has made the nation proud of them.

The President praises officials that made this victory a reality, by their commitment towards achieving the goal of winning china against all odds in Guangzhou.

Buhari expresses his believe in the team that they shouldn’t relent, as more efforts must be put in place for the training and dedication of the team, so as to give a positive impression to the world.