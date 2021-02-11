FG congratulates Amb Adeoye over his election as AU’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace And Security

The Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as the next Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security in the African Union Commission.

Amb Adeoye had pulled a total of 55 votes from the election held last weekend.

President Muhammadu Buhari who reacted in a tweet stated, ‘’Nigeria is grateful to Heads of State and Government of the African Union for the overwhelming and historic endorsement of Amb. Bankole Adeoye, who was this weekend elected as the AU’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, with all 55 votes possible.

‘’Congratulations to Amb. Adeoye, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA. I urge him to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position.’’

Also, in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 7, the federal government appreciated the role played by ECOWAS Member States in unanimously supporting the election.

‘’The Government of Nigeria is grateful to the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for their invaluable overwhelming cooperation and support to the Nigerian candidate.

‘’At the same time, the Federal Government deeply appreciates all the 54 Heads of State and Government of African States. The overwhelming support, a resounding vote by the 55 Member States.

‘’The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is grateful to the Special Envoys of Mr. President, who led from the frontlines in the campaign for the candidacy of Ambassador ADEOYE, snd deeply appreciates their efforts,’’ the statement added.

Amb Adeoye was a former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.