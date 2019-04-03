FG completes 20 ecological projects worth N15.3bn

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The federal government says that it has executed a total of 20 ecological projects in nine states and the FCT and would be handed over to the respective states.

Special Adviser to the Presidential on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said this on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly federal executive council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said that a total of 166 ecological fund projects have been awarded by the present administration across the country. Of the projects, he said 93 have been completed and handed over to benefitting communities.

The presidential aide said: “20 others are ready for handing over as we speak. They are on erosion and flood control.”

The presidential spokesman said three of the projects are in Bauchi state, two in Yobe state, seven in the FCT, two in Kebbi state while Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Benue, Katsina and Jigawa states have one each.