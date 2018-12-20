FG committed to economic growth, building of infrastructure -Buhari

Like this: Like Loading...

President Mohammadu Buhari, yesterday said that his administration had recognised aviation industry and building infrastructure as catalysts for economic growth. President Buhari stated this in Abuja Thursday while commission the ultra modern international aviation terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. The president while delivering his key note address said that the gesture represents another significant milestone for international air travellers in and out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “You will recall that on the 25th October, 2018, I commissioned Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal. During the event, the Minister of State (Aviation) stated that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal, Abuja would be completed and ready for commissioning before the end of the year. Today, that promise has been kept. I wish to commend the Minister and his team for a job well done. “With the commissioning of this Terminal, Nigeria is moving towards achieving and meeting global aviation standards in facilitation, passenger processing and service delivery in tandem with international best practices,” he said. The President noted that his administration recognises aviation as a catalyst for economic growth and as such will continue to encourage and support the actualisation of projects that will place Nigerian Airports amongst the best in the world. He observed that the occasion reflects government’s deliberate policy to sustain the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure, stressing: “We are gradually closing the infrastructural deficit bedevilling our country”. “I am happy to note the progress being made in both the airports and sea ports on the implementation of the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business. Government officials manning these gateways are to sustain the momentum and ensure travellers in and out of the country have the best of experience as a necessary complement to the ultra-modern terminal,” he further stated. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal is the first airport terminal to be connected to rail transport system in the Country and indeed in the region. This has provided passengers and other airport users with a choice in the mode of transport to and from the city centre. President Buhari said “I recall taking a ride from the City Metro station to the Airport on the day the rail line was commissioned. I wish to assure you therefore, that government remains committed to developing Nigeria into Regional air transportation hub and thereby assuming its leadership in the aviation sub sector in Africa”. President Buhari, appreciated efforts by the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), the Government of the Peoples Republic of China and the China Exim Bank for their financial support and the various roles they played leading to the successful completion of this project. Let me also commend the contractor Messrs CCECC for delivering this project on time. Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said that Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport new terminal commissioning, is the second in the series of Airport terminals to be commissioned from the projects funded by the China-Exim Bank loan of $500 million with counterpart funding of $100 million from the Debt Management Office (DMO).